Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Rare Photo of Herself With Daughter

Michelle Pfeiffer is doing a little mother-daughter bonding. The Ant-Man and the Wasp actress took to social media on Friday to share a rare photo with her 28-year-old daughter Claudia Rose. The 63-year-old actress and proud mom sweetly said she snapped the selfie while "out on the town with my girl."

In the image, one of just a few photos Pfieffer has shared of her daughter, the actress and Claudia were all smiles as they took a moment to snap a quick picture. For the mother-daughter outing, both wore their hair down, with Pfieffer donning a colorful top as her daughter stunned in a bright red top. The rare image sparked plenty of comments, with fellow actress Jessica Capshaw writing, "Beautiful inside and out. Have so much fuuuuuuun!!!" Selma Blair dubbed the pair "perfection." One of Pfieffer's fans commented, "sooo beautiful you two," with another adding, "so pretty!!!!!"

Pfeiffer adopted Claudia as a newborn in 1993, just months before tying the knot to her longtime producer husband David E. Kelley, who she also shares son John Henry, 26, with. According to the Daily Mail, Claudia was christened on Pfeiffer and Kelley's wedding day that same year. Speaking with Good Housekeeping back in 2007, Pfieffer opened up about what it was like adopting Claudia amid her relationship with Kelley, with the actress revealing that "the adoption process was already in motion when he and I met." She said that she and Kelley had only "been together for about two months" when she adopted Claudia, and "so we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

In the interview, Pfieffer, who is notably quiet about her family life and has kept her children from the public spotlight, also opened up about Claudia. She told the outlet that "there's nothing typical about my girl," revealing that Claudia is "a force to be reckoned with and an amazing human being. I wanted her to be a really independent, outspoken young woman, and I sure got that!" According to Pfeiffer, Claudia is "very creative and inquisitive." The actress said her daughter is "everything I'd hoped she would be."

Pfeiffer's outing with her daughter comes amid an exciting time for the actress. Pfeiffer is set to reprise her role of Janet Van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will appear as her character in the upcoming third sequel Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is currently filming.