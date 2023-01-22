Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain is a proud mama of two! The View alum has given birth to her second daughter with her husband Ben Domenech. The pair welcomed their baby girl on Jan. 19, 2023. They announced the birth exclusively to Daily Mail on Jan. 20. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" McCain, 37, told the outley.. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family." Domenech, 41, added: "Meghan's strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl."

She also shared a photo of her two girls in the hospital after giving birth. "Thank you all for the well wishes – we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!" she captioned the post in part, along with the quote: "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

McCain first confirmed her second pregnancy in Sept. 202 in a chat with the Daily Mail. "Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" she said at the time. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter, and we couldn't be more excited." Their oldest daughter, Liberty, was born in Sept. 2020. She used various methods to conceal her growing baby bump before the announcement, from carrying Liberty to using a purse in front of her torso to hide the bump.

Once announced, she chronicled her expanding family on her social media. Dressed in festive red pajamas, the pop culture and political commentator captioned a mirror selfie, "Like a bowl full of jelly…#9months #merrychristmas alongside several Santa Claus emojis. Just a day earlier, McCain posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree with her husband and daughter, Liberty. "Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours! It is actually impossible to get a toddler to stand for a Christmas Eve dinner photo when you're 9 months pregnant – but we tried! Much love, blessings, and good tidings to you all," she captioned the family photo.

Domenech and McCain wed in Nov. 2017 in front of 100 guests at her family's ranch in Sedona, Ariz. They were engaged at the Mayo Clinic, where her father, the late Sen. John McCain, was undergoing a scan for his cancer at the time.