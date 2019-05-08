Meghan Markle Praised for Showing off ‘Real’ Postpartum Baby Bump

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for photos with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Wednesday at St. George Hall in Windsor Castle, many Royal Family fans praised Markle for not hiding her post-baby body from the cameras.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the 37-year-old mom. “Say what you will about the royals but the only famous women I’ve seen proudly and publicly show off their post baby bellies have been Kate [Middleton] and Meghan,” one Twitter user wrote. “Not so long ago I was under the illusion that a pregnancy bump immediately flattened after labour.”

“I’m so pleased Meghan has appeared clearly still with a bump! YES to this!” another wrote.

“Adore the fact that Meghan Markle looks so much more like most normal [women] postpartum. Obvs she is glam [as f—] here, but she actually looks like someone who just gave birth,” someone else said. “Post baby bump, the natural baby weight and that lovely new mum glow.”

“Meghan Markle showing up to the photo call not looking Kate Middleton perfect with an apparent pre-pregnancy body is a political statement,” another wrote.

“I love that Meghan Markle is sending a body positive message to new mothers everywhere. She is proudly showing off her baby bump and looking good doing it. Well done girl, well done,” someone else said.

“I’m really pleased she hasn’t tried to squeeze into size 8 jeans like a lot of celebs do,” Dr. Carol Cooper said to Fabulous Media, The Sun reports. “When they do that, they’re actually doing something completely unnatural.”

Cooper continued, “They’re usually starving themselves and exercising too much, which is the last thing you should be doing when you’ve got a new baby. The only exercises you should be doing at this point are pelvic floor exercises.”

Markle and Harry broke royal protocol by opting out of the traditional photo opp on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital — which Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did with their newborns — and also by having Harry hold their son, where typically the mother of the child would. Markle glowed as she stood next to Harry who held Archie, swaddled in a white blanket, at the hall where they held their royal wedding reception last May.

Another way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex varied from royal tradition is that they refrained from giving Archie a royal title until Prince Charles becomes king. The new parents decided to forgo the courtesy title of His Royal Highness or Prince, meaning that the little one will simply be known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — until his grandfather Charles becomes the king, when he will automatically become a prince.

Photo credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty