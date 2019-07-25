Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Happy to Be Realistic Example’ for Postpartum Moms Losing Baby Weight

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed off baby Archie for the first time after his birth in May, Markle was praised for showcasing her “real” postpartum baby bump — and now, two months later, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “happy to be a realistic example” for moms losing baby weight.

“It’s not easy to lose the weight, but she’s happy to be a realistic example for new mothers,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Markle, 37, is “adjusting to motherhood and really happy.”

Markle and Harry welcomed Archie Harrison Moundbatten-Windsor on May 6. “We are pleased to announced that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the Instagram announcement from the Royal Family read. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Two days later, the couple stepped out together to pose for photos with the newborn inside Windsor Castle. “He has the sweetest temperament,” Markle told reporters at the time. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a really special couple of days.”

Archie made his first public appearance with Markle two months later at a charity polo match, while Harry played. Kate Middleton and her children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis — were also on the sidelines.

Later that week, Markle walked her first post-baby red carpet with Harry at the London premiere of The Lion King, where they spoke with Beyonce and Jay-Z along with other stars of the film. According to a video shared by Daily Mail reported by Rebecca English, the discussion between the two couples revolved around their kids. The R&B superstar and iconic rapper are parents to 7-year-old Blue Ivy and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.