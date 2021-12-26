Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Look Just Like Him in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Matthew McConaughey‘s family is just the cutest! The actor hit the Sing 2 red carpet on Dec. 12 with his family in tow. McConaughey, who has been with model Camila Alves since 2006 and married since 2012, arrived on the red carpet with their three children, Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8. McConaughey’s family life is typically something he keeps private, so this was was a pleasant surprise to see the McConaugheys out in full force.

Alves shared photos from the event on Instagram, gushing about her beautiful family. “The 3 most important male presence in my life… what a blessing to see the boys so big !!” she captioned a photo of McConaughey, Levi, and Livingston, who both bear a striking resemblance to their famous dad. She also shared a photo of the entire family, praising her daughter Vida in the process. “Now with the LADIES!!! Look at Vida guys!!!! This young lady has changed my life,my partner in crime!!! One of a kind! This movie highlights so many important things in such a fun, joyful and entertaining way I can’t wait for you all to see [Sing 2]!!”

McConaughey has spoken about being a father in the past. “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want,” he told Town & Country last year. “Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need.”

“Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn,” McConaughey explained. “‘No’ takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.’”

McConaughey made headlines recently when he announced in November that he would not be running for Texas governor. In a three minute Instagram video, McConaughey explained that political office was a “path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment,” and that he had “been considering a run for the governor of Texas” and “listening and been learning, been measuring and studying Texas politics and American politics.”

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” McConaughey continued. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”