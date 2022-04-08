'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

✖

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.

"I went through a big depression," she previously told ESSENCE Magazine. "It's my first time, and I'm doing it on my own, not having that male by my side that I dreamed of to do my tummy rubs. Thank God I have my mom, and I'm so grateful for her, but it hasn't necessarily been easy. But it comes with the package. Whether I do it with a man or without one, the most important thing is that I'm always going to be here for my girls."

It's unclear how the couple plan to co-parent, but they don't have much time to figure it out as Le Negra recently gave birth. The singer took to Instagram to share the exciting baby news on Wednesday, April 6.

"3/23," she captioned the photo on Instagram with a pink heart and two baby emojis. It appeared she delivered the twin girls via a C-Section. Mueses was present for the delivery, as one photo showcases him kissing Le Negra's belly in a new Instagram page Le Negra dedicated to the newborns.

In addition to her relationship with Mueses, her pregnancy was further complicated by a loss. She told HollywoodLife exclusively in November 2021 that she was initially expecting triplets, but lost one of the babies in a miscarriage. "That was a miscarriage that everybody got to know about," she said at the time. "It was tough, but God has blessed me with two babies, two baby girls.

Le Negra has appeared on the VH1 series since Season 1. Much of her storyline has revolved around the struggles an Afro-Latina artists faces.