Lisa Marie Presley’s Estranged Husband Under Investigation for Child Abuse

Lisa Marie Presley‘s estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, is under investigation for alleged child abuse, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police Sgt. Max Subin released a statement on Friday stating the department “was notified of alleged child abuse involving the Presley family” in June 2016. “It was then quickly determined the allegations stemmed from activity originating in the state of Tennessee,” the statement continues. “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) was notified and immediately responded to California to initiate their own investigation.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department was involved in the case because the Presley family was in town visiting at the time the allegations were reported, according to Us Weekly. A search warrant was issued for a residence that “led to the seizure of several items pursuant to the warrant.”

“It is believed there is no criminal activity related to these allegations in the City of Beverly Hills,” Sgt. Subin’s statement continues. “We are currently working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations to evaluate the evidence. Based on the fact this is an open investigation, the Beverly Hills Police Department has no further information to provide.”

Presley and Lockwood’s 8-year-old twin daughters are reportedly in protective care. Presley filed court papers that claim she found “disturbing” photos of children on her husband’s computer. Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood last June.

