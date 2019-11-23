‘Last Man Standing’ Star Amanda Fuller Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Matthew Bryan Feld

Amanda Fuller is officially a mother of one! The Last Man Standing star and her husband Matthew Bryan Feld welcomed their first child, a boy, last week. The actress revealed the happy news on her Instagram Friday. She kept details about the boy’s birth, and his name, to herself for now, but shared a photo of herself wearing a breast pump and called the newest member of her family a “hero.”

“happiest one week of life to my new hero-my son…and my new body. we had a baby,” Fuller wrote in the caption of the selfie, showing her on a bed next to the baby.

The actress had been keeping fans up to date on her pregnancy, sharing a photo of her baby bump earlier in November.

Fans of the Orange Is The New Black actress took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their happy news.

“So happy for you! Congratulations,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations! And, happy birthday to your baby boy and your new, beautiful body!” Another user wrote.

“I am watching Last Man Standing as we speak and was just thinking it should be time for you to have your baby ..congratulations,” another fan wrote, referencing the hit Fox show.

“Ahhh congratulations beautiful! So happy for the three of you!” Another user commented.

PEOPLE first reported the news of Fuller’s pregnancy in July 2019. The actress said at the time they were surprised with the news, as doctors had warned her in the past it would be “nearly impossible” for her to have a baby due to “chronic illness and endometriosis” she has struggled with most of her life.

“My love and I are expecting a little miracle baby!” Fuller said. “We are shocked, terrified and elated — and just pray we can be our best selves in bringing our little angel into this world.”

Fans will see Fuller on the screen next when Last Man Standing returns in January. The show will return with two new episodes Thursday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET followed by the series premiere of new drama series Deputy starring Stephen Dorff.

The series stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Fuller, Molly McCook. Kaitlyn Dever also plays one of the family members, but she became a recurring member of the cast in Season 7.