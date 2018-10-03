Kylie Jenner Video of Stormi Using Dangerous Baby Item Sparks Concerns

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, learns to walk, she’s doing so in a device that many experts are pushing to ban.

Jenner shared a video to her Instagram Story on Tuesday of 8-month-old Stormi cruising along in a pink walker. While the plastic device on wheels might seem harmless and even helpful, the American Academy of Pediatrics says that they can cause severe injuries and even harm development.

According to a recent study, more than 230,000 children younger than 15 months were treated for injuries that occurred while using walkers between 1990 and 2014. The study found that 6,539 of them had skull fractures, and 91 percent were to the head and neck.

“Baby walkers give quick mobility — up to 4 feet per second — to young children before they are developmentally ready. Children at this age are curious, but do not recognize danger,” senior study author Dr. Gary Smith told CBS News. “It only takes a young sibling to leave the door to the basement stairs open briefly for an injury to occur. A child in a baby walker would be across the room and down the stairs before the parent could respond.”

Almost three-quarters of the injuries were caused by children falling down the stairs in a walker. Other common problems were falls out of the walker itself and injuries that occurred because the walker gave the child access to something they wouldn’t normally be able to reach — like burns from touching an appliance.

While mandatory safety standards that took effect in 2010 have helped to drastically cut the number of baby-walker injuries (20,650 in 1990 to 2,001 in 2014), Smith says “there are still too many serious injuries occurring related to this product.”

Instead, he suggests safer alternatives like “stationary activity centers that spin, rock and bounce, but do not have wheels.” For proper development, he also stressed the significance of tummy time, “where a child is placed on their belly on the floor and allowed to learn to gradually push themselves up, and then crawl, and eventually walk.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi in February after months of speculation by both social media and the press. Jenner chose not to reveal her pregnancy until after Stormi had arrived.

In September, Scott gushed over Stormi as she prepared to take her first steps. He shared a photo of her taking a few steps — with his help, of course. In the photo, Stormi held onto Scott’s hands while she stood on a couch.

“We about to be walking soon,” Scott captioned the image he shared to his Instagram Story. “OG 3s I see u mama,” he added, referencing Stormi’s pint-sized Air Jordan sneakers.