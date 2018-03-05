Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse of Stormi’s Butterfly-Filled Nursery

Stormi Webster is living her first days in luxury!

New mom Kylie Jenner shared a small look into her one-month-old baby girl’s nursery on Snapchat Monday, giving fans a peek of a large pink wall decoration covered in butterflies, a white rug and a toy mouse that says “B@BY” on the front.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love her room,” Jenner, 20, captioned the image.

The Life of Kylie star reportedly had the nursery all decked out in late January, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Kylie is having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby. She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl,” a source told the magazine.

Jenner also gave her followers the first full look at baby Stormi’s face on Saturday, Snapchatting a sweet video of Stormi sucking on a purple pacifier through the social media app’s fire filter.

“My pretty girl,” Jenner captioned the clip.

It’s interesting that Jenner is back on Snapchat after dissing the app for its much-maligned update last month.

On Feb. 21, she tweeted, “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” adding later, “still love you tho snap … my first love.”

The following day, whether by causation or correlation, Snapchat parent company stock shares sank as much as 7.2%, wiping out $1.3 billion in market value.

And while rumors surfaced soon after Jenner posted the buzzworthy photo of Stormi on Snapchat this weekend that she had been paid for her return to the app, a Snapchat representative assured PopCulture.com that the company had not sponsored her return to the social media platform.

But most fans are just happy to see Jenner back on social media at all, after she spent the majority of her pregnancy hiding from the spotlight.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Feb. 3, when she revealed she had given birth two days prior. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” she went on. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she concluded.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner