Kylie Jenner Shows How Much Stormi Resembles Her in Throwback Snap

Kylie Jenner may have grown up in the spotlight, but fans never knew how much she looked like her daughter, Stormi Webster, until the 21-year-old reality star shared a set of side-by-side photos comparing the two.

Taking to her Instagram Story Saturday night, Jenner posted a shot of herself at eight months and Stormi at eight months. “My baby and me,” she captioned the shot, adding three heart eyes emojis. Stormi sits on the left dressed in all pink, while Jenner sits on the right in a similar ensemble and matching headband.

Jenner also shared how similar sister Khloe Kardashian was to her own daughter, True Thompson, Saturday night as well. In that side-by-side photo, six-month-old baby True sits buckled up in a car seat of sorts. In Kardashian’s baby photo, she wears a pink outfit and sports an eerily similar face shape as True.

Jenner and Kardashian, who were pregnant together at the same time earlier this year and last year, used their pregnancies to grow closer to each other. Jenner even said that Kardashian was in the delivery room when she had Stormi.

“I needed Khloe in the room with me,” Jenner told sister Kim Kardashian, who was the interviewer for Evening Standard Magazine. “She was there for all my others sisters.”

“She’s just very, very nurturing. So she really helped me through the whole thing. Everyone should have Khloe in their delivery room,” she said.

“It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloe,]” she continued. “We would just experience everything together. I was a little bit ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would just like warn her of things that happened… the amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time. So we would talk, like, on a daily basis about everything.”

The delivery was also made extra special, momager Kris Jenner revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year, because she was able to actually deliver baby Stormi herself.

Speaking to daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris described Stormi’s birth story. “She did really, really well,” she gushed over Kylie after Kourtney asked how she did during labor. “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contraction like crazy and she would just go, ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’”

The 62-year-old said Kylie was “such a trouper.”

“She really was. She was so calm. It was really exciting,” she said, adding, “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

“I didn’t know that,” a surprised Kim said. “Ew.”

Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first daughter together, Stormi Webster, in February. Her birth came after months of speculation that Jenner was pregnant, having never actually addressed her pregnancy until after Stormi arrived. She asked for fans’ understanding in the matter and said she wanted privacy during her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote to fans on Instagram a few days later. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she said. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”