Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods Says the New Mom Is Learning as She Goes

Kylie Jenner is taking motherhood one day at a time.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member and new mom’s best friend Jordyn Woods spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday at the Boohoo Block Party in Hollywood about how Jenner, 20, is doing adjusting to mothering 7-week-old daughter Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave birth to her first child alongside boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods said. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, laughing, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Woods says Jenner has a “learn as you go” approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn’t changed since the Life of Kylie star became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Baby Stormi is “just an angel” Woods gushed, adding, “everything she does is cute.”

When asked about Scott being a hands-on father, Woods said, “Yes, everyone is super proactive, super in it, super excited, healthy, happy, and that is most important.”

Earlier this month, mom Kris Jenner also praised her daughter’s abilities as a mom.

“She loves it,” Kris told reporters at Dr. Paul Nassif’s Nassif MD Medical Spa Grand Opening Party in Beverly Hills, California.

“She’s doing really, really great,” Kris continued. “The baby is happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home and so excited.”

Kris was also a young mother, giving birth to Kourtney Kardashian when she was 22, so she offered advice to her daughter. She told her to “enjoy every moment,” even if it becomes overwhelming.

“It goes by so fast. In the blink of an eye, she’s already a month old,” Kris explained. “It’s overwhelming when you’re that young, and so things go by so fast and the moments slipped by. So enjoy it because all of a sudden they’re 30.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @Jordyn Woods