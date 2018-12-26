Kylie Jenner Left Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party Early to Put Stormi to Bed

The Kardashian family’s annual Christmas Eve party was as over-the-top as ever this year thanks to host Kim Kardashian, but even such a glamorous bash does not exempt one from the demands of #momlife.

Kylie Jenner discovered that fact during this year’s event, but as the 21-year-old explained on her Instagram Story, she had no problem leaving the party early.

On Wednesday, Dec. 26, Jenner posted a photo from the night of the party of herself cradling her daughter, Stormi, the pair clad in coordinating sparkling ensembles and ready to move on to the next phase of their evening.

“This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet,” the reality star wrote over the snap.

Jenner also shared two photos from Christmas Eve on Instagram, the first another mother-daughter shot of herself holding Stormi with the simple caption, “Merry Christmas.”

The second was a photo of Stormi sitting on the ground and looking at something off-camera, with the infant dressed in a sparkling jumpsuit and spotless white sneakers. Jenner also went simple for this caption as well, offering a simple angel emoji.

Jenner and Stormi weren’t the only matching mother-daughter pair at the party, as Khloé Kardashian and her baby girl, True, also coordinated their ensembles for the bash.

In a snap shared by Jenner on her Instagram Story, Khloé and True can be spotted in matching white tops with sparkling silver snowflakes, along with white tutus — True’s a short ballerina option while Khloé chose a skirt that was short in the front with a long, flowing train.

The rest of the family was present at the party as well, including Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign, Kim Kardashian and her children, North, Saint and Chicago, Kendall Jenner and matriarch Kris Jenner.

On Christmas Eve, the family also released their annual Christmas card, though this year’s shot featured only Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and their children. Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, was also present in the shot, posing on the end of the couch with Mason.

CHRISTMAS 2018.

📸 pierresnaps pic.twitter.com/TmwGeKS6QR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

Kim explained Kris and Kendall’s absence from the snap on Twitter, writing, “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

