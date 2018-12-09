Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Each Reportedly Planning to Have Another Child Soon

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both considering another pregnancy sometime soon, according to inside sources.

The reality star sisters experienced their first pregnancies in tandem last year, giving birth less than two months apart. Now, sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan have told Entertainment Tonight that they may do it all over again, and soon.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloe’s never been happier,” the insider said. They also minimized the effect of the ongoing rumors and relationship drama between Kardashian and her husband, Tristan Thompson. They said that Kardashian is in “such a good place now” with the NBA player, and is ready for another pregnancy.

“She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” they said.

Meanwhile, Jenner is reportedly wasting no time either. The 21-year old is reportedly waiting for her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, to return from tour, at which point they want to give their daughter Stormi a sibling.

“Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he’s finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby,” the source said. “They want to have another child soon so it’s close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he’s busy on the road.”

This means that later this month, the two could begin trying. This could put Khloé a little ahead of her younger sister this time around, as the 34-year-old reportedly does not want to delay anything.

“It was a difficult journey [for Khloe] to get pregnant the first time, so she’s aware it may take some time again,” the insider noted. “She doesn’t want to delay trying. That being said, she’s not putting any pressure on herself or over-thinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She’s] not not trying.”

While the two sisters are obviously living their separate lives, the source said that doing their pregnancy together again is a consideration for them.

“Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way,” they explained. “It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation.”

The famous family may continue to expand well into the next few years, if the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have their way.