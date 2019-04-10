Kylie Jenner Fans Are Obsessed With How She Styled Stormi’s Hair

Kylie Jenner just went up a few notches in her fans’ eyes after she shared a video of herself doing her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi’s hair.

In the time-lapse video shared over the weekend, the 21-year-old beauty mogul can be seen detangling, moisturizing, brushing and laying out the edges of Stormi’s hair and ponytail.

“I love doing her hair. I’m not the best but I’m learning. Some of my favorite memories are my mom doing my hair,” Jenner captioned the video.

Her fans immediately took to social media to gush over the effort she took to learn how to properly do her baby’s hair, since it’s different from her own locks.

“I’m very proud of [Kylie Jenner] learning how to do her mixed race daughter Stormi’s hair! It grinds my gears when I see mixed babies with their hair not done properly,” one Twitter user wrote. “If you have a baby with kinky or curly hair please learn the basics to properly maintain it.”

I’m very proud of @kyliejenner learning how to do her mixed race Daughter Stormi’s hair! It grinds my gears when I see mixed babies with their hair not done properly. If you have a baby with kinky or curly hair please learn the basics to properly maintain it. 💕 pic.twitter.com/fblDHjfui7 — ♛ ₳ L E X♀S ♛ (@AlexisLovesMe) April 7, 2019

“You know what, I give her credit for actually learning how to do her daughter’s hair. Keep it up! [Kylie Jenner],” another wrote.

“[Shoutout] to [Kylie Jenner] for learning how to do Stormi’s hair… because my mom definitely didn’t take those steps lol,” another said.

“Watching Kylie detangle and moisturize baby Stormi’s hair and then laying out her edges. That s— was so cute. I really enjoy watching her as a mom,” someone else wrote.

Some said they’d “applaud any non-black mother” who learned how to do their black daughter’s hair.

“I totally applaud any non black mother who take the time to learn how to do their half black daughter’s hair,” one Instagam user wrote. “It’s much better than seeing women pop out babies by black men just to say they have a mixed baby but not actually learn to do their hair.”

“Majority of Caucasian moms don’t even try to do their black children’s hair. They take them to African/Black hair shops, let the dad’s family do their children’s hair, or don’t even touch it at all,” someone else wrote. “& she’s a celebrity so you’d expect her to not do anything. Good for her.”

“Kylie taking an interest in combing Stormi’s hair AND laying the edges really warms my heart! Can’t have her brown baby out there looking wild, love it,” another said.

Others praised how Jenner laid Stormi’s edges.

“Miss Kylie Jenner had an edgebrush while she was doing Stormi’s hair. I appreciate the growth, sis,” one person tweeted.

Miss Kylie Jenner had an edgebrush while she was doing Stormi’s hair. I appreciate the growth, sis. — Ellie 🌙 (@endlessblissx) April 7, 2019

“Why can Kylie lay edges better than me???? Wow,” someone joked.

Some even joked that she should give lessons to Kim Kardashian, who shares three kids with husband Kanye West.

“I mean Kylie better lay down Baby Stormi’s edges and slick that ponytail !!! She needs to help Kim,” someone tweeted.

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi last February after a not-so-secret pregnancy. The Kylie Cosmetics founder frequently shares photos and videos with her 14-month-old, and earlier this month posted snapshots from a family vacation the three of them took to a tropical destination.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner