Kylie Jenner’s Sleeping ‘Angel’ Daughter Stormi Melts Hearts in New Photos: ‘These Cheeks!’

Kylie Jenner can’t stop gushing over her baby girl!

The new mom, 20, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday to share a new photo of her one-month-old first child with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, looking soundly asleep

Adding a pink heart emoji and the word “Angel” to the snap, Jenner captioned the sweet clip, “These cheeks!”

Jenner has been very open about her life as a new mother, opening up to fans with answers to their questions on social media.

When one person asked on Twitter last month how the little girl was doing, Jenner revealed that the little girl was the spitting image of her mother.

“She’s good,” Jenner responded alongside a smiling emoji. “Still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when I was a baby.”

Soon after, she shared the first photo of Stormi’s face, proving her previous statement true.

But this candor is new for Jenner, who kept her entire pregnancy on the down low, only revealing that she was pregnant in the first place two days after giving birth on Feb. 1.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram as part of a birth announcement. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner