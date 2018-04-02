Kylie Jenner Celebrates Baby Stormi’s First Easter

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went all out to make daughter Stormi Webster’s first Easter amazing!

The new parents celebrated the holiday with a spring-themed party complete with delicious snacks, beautiful place settings and a massive bounce house for the older kids.

But the star of the party was baby Stormi, whom fans got a good closer look at while she was snuggling with her dad at the party.

The infant looked happy to be hanging out with her mom and dad in a pink onesie while the camera zoomed in and out on the happy family scene.

Not only was Easter Sunday also April Fool’s Day, but it was Stormi’s 2-month birthday as well!

The little girl was born to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family on Feb. 1, and revealed to the world two days later on Super Bowl Sunday. Until then, Jenner had been keeping news that she was pregnant quiet, stepping out of the spotlight almost completely.

Since then, fans have gotten a more intimate look into Jenner’s life as a new mom.

Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods opened up about the 20-year-old’s new life journey to PEOPLE last month.

It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Woods said. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

“I’ve put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it’s not easy. It’s really not easy,” she added, laughing, “So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy.”

Woods says Jenner has a “learn as you go” approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn’t changed since the Life of Kylie star became a mom.

“It’s definitely the same,” Woods revealed. “If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up. We are growing up now and it’s cool.”

Scott and Jenner might already be thinking about baby number two.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis and she loves being a mom,” a source told Hollywood Insider this weekend. “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to her, of course she wants more kids. And Travis is just as crazy about Stormi as she is, he loves being a dad. It’s true he’s already talking about getting her pregnant again but Kylie swears they’re not planning anything, she says she’s not in any rush.”

