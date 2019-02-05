Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Cheer on Travis Scott During Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show

Travis Scott’s biggest fans watched his Super Bowl half time performance on TV — Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster.

View this post on Instagram PRICELESS ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 3, 2019 at 5:54pm PST

Scott took the stage during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday to perform with Maroon 5 and Big Boi during the half time show. The rapper was introduced by with a clip from SpongeBob SquarePants, and he performed his hit “Sicko Mode.” He did not propose to his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as many fans expected. However, as Jenner showed on Instagram, she and Stormi had a viewing party of their own.

Jenner posted a video of baby Stormi—who just turned 1 year old last week—watching Scott on a massive TV screen. She babbled some baby-speak at the screen, then seemed to laugh with recognition, perhaps understanding that she was looking at her father. Jenner captioned the photo “PRICELESS” with a black heart emoji.

Stormi gave her father a run for his money when it came to outlanish outfits on Sunday. She wore an over-sized, multi-colored hoodie bearing something of a tie-dye pattern, with the hood up over her head. No one else was in the shot, and it seemed like Jenner and Stormi were watching alone, since a Super Bowl party would likely have made more noise.

Scott has become one of social medias favorite young fathers recently, with displays of overwhelming affection for his baby girl. On Friday, Stormi’s birthday, he posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, with just as much energy as he brought to the stage in Atlanta.

“ITS MY QUEEN, MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY,” Scott wrote at the time. “U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.”

The post went alongside a photo album full of Stormi’s finest moments. These included some touching father-daughter snapshots that had fans cooing over the young family.

On Sunday, Scott’s performance got mixed reviews with viewers. Many were disappointed when the SpongeBob clip transitioned into “Sicko Mode.” This inspired a whole range of memes, where fans inserted Scott into scenes from the show, feeling that they had been cheated out of the half time show they really wanted.

Scott took it all in stride, and has not fired back at his Super Bowl critics.