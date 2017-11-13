Kylie Jenner Reportedly Threw Intimate Baby Shower for Herself

While social media was full of images from Kim Kardashian West’s well-publicized baby shower this weekend, another more secretive baby shower was going on behind closed doors — Kylie Jenner‘s.

PEOPLE reports that the 20-year-old, who is reportedly pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child, threw her own baby shower at her Hidden Hills home — though she kept the celebration under wraps and completely off of social media. The shower took place a day after Kardashian’s, who is expecting her and husband Kanye West’s third child via surrogate.

According to a source, the theme of Jenner’s shower was “pajama party,” similar to the one Kardashian threw in 2015 when she was expecting her second child, son Saint.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner had been planning her shower for quite a while, and Kim decided early last week to have her own shower the same weekend as her sister. The source also confirmed that Jenner’s family attended Jenner’s shower on Sunday.

“It was a last-minute baby shower,” a source told PEOPLE of Kardashian’s shower. “Guests received an invitation earlier this week. It was a low-key celebration with family and close friends.”

“Kim was excited to celebrate,” added the source. “She can’t wait for her baby girl to arrive. They’re still deciding on a name — Kim asked guests to share their favorite names.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know that it’s no surprise Jenner didn’t document her shower on social media because the reality star still has yet to confirm the rumors.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” at the moment.

“Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye,” the source said.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source explained. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

One thing Jenner was flaunting on social media over the weekend? A ring on her left ring finger — while a Travis Scott song played in the background. Fans speculated online that Jenner and Scott might be engaged, but as usual, Jenner was tight-lipped about the situation.