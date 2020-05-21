Kristen Bell Reveals Daughter Delta, 5, Is 'Still in Diapers'

Kristen Bell is once again giving fans exactly what they want: an inside peek inter her life as a mom! On an episode of Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, the actress opened up about both of her children and some of the challenges that come along with being a mom to two young kids. In that she revealed that her youngest child, Delta, is still in diapers at the age of 5, and how that differs from her oldest child, Lincoln.

"My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that," Bell told Casey Wilson and Maya Rudolph of Lincoln. "We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet," she joked before then saying, "Currently, my youngest is 5 and a half, still in diapers." When Rudolph questioned, "It's real relative, isn't it?" she responded saying, "Yes, because every kid is so different."

In 2018, Bell explained how she and husband Dax Shepard would get Delta to go to bed after realizing that with age, it was going to be a little bit more of a challenge. "My 3-year-old decided to stop sleeping about nine months ago," she explained to Parents. "And every night, when we put her to bed, she turns the lights on, which annoys the 4-year-old, and she will move furniture and bang on the door with different, hard toys. We switched the door knob. We turned the lock on the outside. We lock it when she gets in there, and we stand outside and say, 'We love you, we will talk to you in the morning, but now, it's time for sleep.' And after about 10 minutes, she'll wind herself down. And then, before we go to bed, obviously, we unlock it."

In early May, Shepard admitted that he'd be totally fine with both Delta and Lincoln doing drugs one day, except for two. During an episode of Armchair Expert, he spoke with fellow actor Rob Lowe as they discussed their children experimenting with drugs when they get older and Shepard's answer was straight to the point. "I'm so glad you just said that because I was going to ask you the same thing," Shepard replied to Lowe when asked what The Ranch star tells his kids about drugs. "I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point. I do think ... well, there are a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long lasting creative advantages ... So I guess yeah, I'm going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink and to just don't do cocaine or opioids. If you don't do those two things you'll likely be able to do all the other ones for the rest of your life but if you get involved with those two..."