Kristen Bell and Ted Danson Are Our New Favorite Co-star Pairing!

Kristen Bell and Ted Danson are our new favorite costar pairing!

The two will be making their debut together on NBC’s new comedy, The Good Place. The new show deals with Bell’s character Eleanor coping with entering the afterlife when she mistakenly ends up in heaven!

The two actors sat down for an interview with PEOPLE to talk about how much they love working with each other.

“Can I just say, ‘I adore you’?” Danson, 68, tells Bell, 36. “You’re spectacular!”

“Why – of all the people that you’ve worked with in your unbelievable career – why am I the favorite person that you’ve ever worked with?” asks Bell.

He responds by saying they have to take out their significant others because he knows Bell loves working with husand, Dax Shepard, and he loves working with wife, Mary Steenburgen.

“Removing them, because it’s just unfair, I’ll tell you why: First off, you’re a sight to behold – you’re absolutely gorgeous,” he says.

“You are smart – I value smart so much, especially when it comes to comedy,” he says. “You need to be smart and you need to be nimble.

“You also are caring and kind,” he continues. “You show up, you are loving, kind, generous and funny with everybody on the set. You do your job, you get in your car and you go home to you kids.”

She then asks him if he truly likes her kids as much as he says he does.

“Yes, I do. And I’m a sucker,” Danson admits. “The fact that your youngest looks for me when she comes on the set flatters me to no end. So yes, I do. You and Dax are amazing parents.”

The Good Place premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.