Kris Jenner Slams Daughter Kim Kardashian’s Ex in Court Filing

Kris Jenner is tired of Ray J’s antics and is coming to the defense of her daughter and client, Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS founder famously dated the “One Wish” singer from 2003 – 2006, which resulted in the infamous leak of their sex tape, catapulting Kardashian to fame.

Since then, Ray has appeared on a number of reality shows, most notably the Love & Hip Hop franchise. But has long maintained that the tape was an orchestration of him, Kardashian, and Jenner, the latter two deny such.

Jenner says in new legal documents that Ray is a disgruntled ex who has been committed to try and tear down Kardashian since their split and her expanding fame. Jenner filed a declaration in her ongoing defamation case against Ray, claiming he made “outrageous and untrue” allegations that Kris and Kim were being investigated by the Feds and are guilty of RICO, TMZ reports.

“To say that my daughter and I are being pursued for doing something worse than Sean “Diddy” Combs, is a horrific lie,” Jenner writes in the declaration. She says despite the relationship between singer Brandy’s brother and her daughter being short-lived, “[o]ver the past two decades, I have had to watch [Ray J] publicly terrorize my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant.”

Jenner continued, noting that whenever Ray talks about her family, it causes a “wave of attention” … adding that it is “extremely difficult to watch my daughter endure this cycle of scrutiny brought on by [Ray J].” She said the “Wait a Minute” singer’s recent statements “go too far” and caused her “significant emotional distress. My family is of the utmost importance to me. It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and his harassment will never end.”

Jenner says Ray’s actions have impacted her as well, explaining that she is “deeply angered, insulted and shaken by the accusations,” and fears his allegations can harm the empire she helped to curate. She added: “I took this step because I could no longer bear [Ray J’s] campaign of harassment against my daughter and my family or to watch my daughter cry again over the lies he’s painted about us.”