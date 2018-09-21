Kris Jenner Reveals She Delivered Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi

There’s no doubt about it: Kris Jenner is very involved in her daughters’ lives. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Jenner revealed that she delivered Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster.

In the sneak peek, Jenner sits down with daughters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to tell them about Kylie’s birth experience.

“How did she do for her labor?” Kourtney asked.

“She did really, really well,” Jenner gushed. “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would just go, ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’”

The 62-year-old momager said Kylie, who just turned 21, was “such a trouper.”

“She really was. She was so calm. It was really exciting,” she said, adding, “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

“I didn’t know that,” a surprised Kim said. “Ew.”

Kylie gave birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi, in February after months of speculation from both fans and media. The couple never made a pregnancy announcement until they revealed they had a baby girl.

Kylie asked for her fans’ understanding in the matter and said she wanted privacy during her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote to fans on Instagram a few days later. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she said. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

On Thursday, Scott shared a sweet photo of Stormi learning to walk. In the photo, she’s standing while holding onto Scott’s hands (wearing Air Jordans, of course).

“We about to be walking soon,” Scott captioned the photo shared to his Instagram Story. “OG 3s I see u mama,” he added, referencing the stylish sneakers.

Jenner told PEOPLE in May that she’s in awe of how Kylie has adjusted to motherhood as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

“That child never stops,” Jenner said. “[Kylie] got right back in the saddle. And I love that about her. She’s really so impressive. And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby.”