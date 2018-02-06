Kris Jenner on Daughter Kylie as a Mom: ‘Amazing’

Kylie Jenner announced on Feb. 4 that she had welcomed her first child on Feb. 1, and congratulations have since been pouring in from the 20-year-old’s famous family members.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Rachel Zoe Collection Presentation and Dinner at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday, Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, shared that her daughter is easily settling into her new role.

“She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” Kris said.

Jenner announced her daughter’s birth with an 11-minute video giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy.

“I was bawling!” Kris said of the footage. “I was crying so hard, especially at the end. And I still cried.”

The momager added that she is thrilled that the family is expanding.

“It’s a whole ‘nother dimension of love and family, and feeling so lucky to be where we are today. It’s really an exciting time,” she said.

Jenner’s daughter marks Kris’ eighth grandchild, with another on the way when daughter Khloé Kardashian gives birth. Of the group growing up together, Kris said, “That’s what makes it so fun.”

“Any mom just wants her family to be happy, healthy, peaceful, joyful and that’s my joy,” the 62-year-old added. “They’re my heart!”

Along with the video, Jenner shared an Instagram post explaining why she kept her pregnancy hidden.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the new mom wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She continued, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Kylie Jenner