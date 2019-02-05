Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill and Wife Lily Aldridge Welcome Son

Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill are now parents of two!

The Victoria’s Secret Angel announced on Saturday that she and her husband welcomed their second child together, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 29. They named their little one Winston Roy Followill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Winston Roy Followill,” Aldridge tweeted, sharing a link to a since-deleted Instagram post. “Blessed our lives January 29, 2019.”

🖤 Winston Roy Followill 🖤

Blessed our lives January 29, 2019 //t.co/7moKlH46dg — Lily Aldridge (@LilyAldridge) February 2, 2019

The announcement was met with a round of congratulations from both fellow models and fans.

“finally!” Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt wrote.

“Congratulations to you Caleb and Dixie and your family for the new followill .Welcome to the world baby Winston Roy,” a fan added.

Aldridge and Followill who married in 2011 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after having met four years earlier at Coahcella, had announced in August that they were expecting. Sharing a photo of herself sporting a subtle baby bump as she posed in a printed bikini while standing in the water on a beach, the model wrote “SURPRISE.”

While Aldridge did not reveal at the time how far along she was in her second pregnancy, just a month later it was revealed that she was 5-months pregnant as she walked the Brandon Maxwell runway at Classic Car Club during New York Fashion Week.

During that same month, Aldridge posted photos of their gender reveal party, though they kept their baby’s sex a secret by keeping the gallery of image, in which they popped balloons, in black-and-white.

View this post on Instagram Any Guesses? 💗👶🏽💙 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Oct 16, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT

Baby Winston joins big sister Dixie Pearl, whom Aldridge and Followill welcomed in June of 2012.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are expecting our first child together,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, Aldridge revealed that Dixie Pearl was “very excited [and] picking out outfits left [and] right” for her sibling.

Baby Winston’s birth comes just months after singer-songwriter Jessie Baylin and Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill welcomed son Oliver Francis Followill. Baby Oliver arrived in April of 2018, the couple announced at the time.

“Hello world, here he is,” Baylin wrote. “Oliver Francis Followill. You complete us in every way. 4.10.18.”

The couple are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Violet Marlowe.