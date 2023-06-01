King Charles Clashes With Kate Middleton Over Son's Role in Royal Family

The Princess of Wales has said she was "open" to extending Prince George's role in the royal family as King Charles wishes, as he performed as a Page of Honor at his grandfather's Coronation earlier this month. The one condition Kate Middleton has is that she has a say in what is to be done in those roles, according to Marie Claire. "Kate and Charles are very similar in a lot of ways: Both love what the monarchy stands for, feel a deep duty to Britain and the Commonwealth, and share the late Queen Elizabeth II's belief that royals should 'never complain, never explain,'" a source told OK. "However, they're very different when it comes to how they think the monarchy should operate in 2023." In some cases, the King and Middleton disagree over how to raise the heir to the throne. For instance, Charles favors sending him to boarding school, as he did with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Middleton does not support the idea, so her kids do not board at Lambrook, where they have been studying since September, reported Marie Claire.

Moreover, Middleton wants her three kids to be treated as equals, so she hopes to avoid the dreaded "heir and spare" dynamic that has beset William and Harry. However, she does not mind George taking on more responsibilities at the Firm because he is the eldest, but "her stance is only if she signs off on it," the source said. "To her, the King's word is not final when it comes to her children. She's been very clear about hat. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it." Queen Camilla does not intervene when Charles and Middleton disagree, according to OK. "Camilla is a fan of Kate's, but she doesn't intervene in these instances," a source said. "She has to support Charles' decisions as his queen."

In July, George will turn 10, and "William and Kate both know that when he reaches his teens, they'll have less of a leg to stand on, so for the next three years, they're going to protect him as much as they can," the insider noted. However, despite Middleton's loyalty to the royal family, "her children's happiness comes first," the source said. Similarly, William, another heir to the throne who grew up in the bubble of the royal household, has said about his oldest son, "I want George to grow up in a real, living environment," he said. "I don't want him growing up behind palace walls. He has to be out there." He also allows Middleton and Charles to decide George's role, leaving the matter up to them. William does not like feuds with his father, so he wants Middleton to "take the lead" regarding George's increasing role within the Firm.