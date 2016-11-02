Kim Zolciak-Biermann Dresses Her Twins up as ‘Grease’s Sandy and Danny for Halloween

Sandy and Danny 🎃 thx @nikitpressley for the costume idea! She picked last year and this year 😘😘 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s twins are the cutest!

Her 3-year-old twins, daughter, Kaia Rose, and son, Kane Ren, dressed up as Grease’s Sandy and Danny for Halloween. Their costumes were spot on with all-black shirts, pants and even leather jackets, PEOPLE reports.

“Sandy and Danny. thx @nikitpressley for the costume idea! She picked last year and this year,” Zolciak-Biermann, 38, captioned the first of many Instagram photos of her twins.

I can’t take it ❤️❤️🎃 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:23pm PDT

Kaia you betta work baby girl … she was giving face tonight hunni 🙌🏼 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 31, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

Kaia finished off her look with curled hair, a waist-high belt, red shoes and red lips, while Kane wore black converse, dark sunglasses and slicked-back dark hair.

The reality star also shared a video of the two posing as their character for the camera with the caption, “Sandy and Danny!”