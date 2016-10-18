Kim Zolciak-Biermann Adorably Embarrasses Daughter Ariana on Her Birthday

Happy Birthday @arianabiermann head over to my snap to see more KimZBiermann 😂😂❤️ A video posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 17, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

Kim Zolciak-Biermann couldn’t pass up the chance to embarrass her daughter Ariana on her 15th birthday with an over-the-top celebration in her school’s pick-up line.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star had music blasting in the family’s SUV, which was decorated with pink window writing and balloons.

The teenager couldn’t hide her embarrassment as her mom captured the whole ordeal on Snapchat, while her dad, NFL player Kroy Biermann, drove.

Earlier in the day, the proud mom posted a picture of Ariana, captioned, “Can’t believe you are 15 today.”

Can’t believe you are 15 today @arianabiermann 😩😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 17, 2016 at 5:07am PDT

She also shared a sweet collection of photos from her daughter’s life.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the most incredible people I know… my sweet @arianabiermann I can’t believe you are 15! 😩 My gosh where did the time go?! You amaze me each and everyday the person you are, the person you are becoming!” she wrote. “I get so excited to think of all the amazing things you will do in your lifetime! Your heart is so pure. ❤️ this world is such a better place with you in it! I hope you enjoy your day today.. (I might still show up with cupcakes at school) even though you are in high school! I love you to the moon and back a zillion times!! HAPPPPPPY BIRTHDAY MY SWEET ANGEL! 😍”