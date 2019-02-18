Kim Zolciak Biermann Reveals 17-Year-Old Daughter Ariana Lost 30 Pounds After Being Fat Shamed

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has revealed that her 17-year-old daughter Ariana lost 30 pounds after being fat shamed.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star recently spoke with ET and opened up about the moment in the Don’t Be Tardy season premiere when Ariana is overwhelmed with trying on a prom dress that doesn’t fit the way she hoped, as well as how she related to her daughter’s situation.

“I think it’s a very touchy subject,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I’m the same size actually now that I was in high school, I’ve always been kind of the same size, but you know, I’m 5’8,” I’m not — I was always, like, a size four, sometimes even a six with my boobs. So, I can relate to Ariana and her frustration.”

“Ariana, now, she’s lost, like, 30 lbs.,” she went on to say. “She works out at the gym every day. She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own. But at the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side … they’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking.”

Zolciak-Biermann then set her sights on social media users who have verbally bullied Ariana about her body shape.

“People on Instagram, especially, are so f—ing rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments, ‘You’re fat, you’ve always been fat….’ just horrible, mean, mean things,” she stated. “Now, they’re saying all she does is photoshop her pictures, ’cause she’s not that small. It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”

Zolciak-Biermann also confessed that she is very transparent with her family about her cosmetic surgeries, but says that it does have an on impact things.

“When I went in to have my tummy tuck, I went in a size two/four and I came out a size two/four, I didn’t go in and change my body size and body makeup. I’m very open with them about feeling my best,” she admitted.

“So, I’m very open with my children on that,” Zolciak-Biermann continued. “I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.