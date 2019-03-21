Celebrity Parents

Kim Kardashian’s Big Brag on Son Saint Spells Trouble on Twitter

Big news from Kim Kardashian: Her son Saint is a genius, or so the proud mama bragged Thursday on Twitter because her 2-year-old can spell “gargantuan.”

She might have a point since most 2-year-olds can barely talk, let alone spell. The 37-year-old celebrity did not specify whether Saint wrote out the word or spelled it verbally.

This comes after the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians provided fans an update on how she is bonding with her baby girl.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” she said on kimkardashianwest.com.

Naturally, though, her boast about the son she has with Kanye West spelled trouble in the form of sarcastic comments on Twitter.

Others agreed with Kardashian:

