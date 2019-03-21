Kim Kardashian’s Big Brag on Son Saint Spells Trouble on Twitter

Big news from Kim Kardashian: Her son Saint is a genius, or so the proud mama bragged Thursday on Twitter because her 2-year-old can spell “gargantuan.”

Guys I have to say my son is a genius! He’s two years old and knows how to spell gargantuan. Had to brag for a sec! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

She might have a point since most 2-year-olds can barely talk, let alone spell. The 37-year-old celebrity did not specify whether Saint wrote out the word or spelled it verbally.

This comes after the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians provided fans an update on how she is bonding with her baby girl.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” she said on kimkardashianwest.com.

Naturally, though, her boast about the son she has with Kanye West spelled trouble in the form of sarcastic comments on Twitter.

Guys i have to say my son is a genuis. He’s two years old and I don’t need to keep putting what he does on twitter. Had to brag for a sec! — Matty_james4England (@KaiGarner16) January 18, 2018

Impressive considering I don’t even know what that is 😂 — dylan (@nickiIombardi) January 18, 2018

It means enormous 💀💀 — rylee (@cristianomydad) January 18, 2018

Enormous stacks of money that I’ll never have 💀🤭😢 — dylan (@nickiIombardi) January 18, 2018

Others agreed with Kardashian:

90% of grown adults can’t spell that word! You have a little prodigy on your hands! But of course two geniuses would produce genius children! — Emma (@kimyonceee) January 18, 2018