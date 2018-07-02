Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago West’s Middle Name in Adorable New Photos

Kim Kardashian has revealed the middle name of her daughter Chicago West in some new adorable photos shared to Instagram.

In the photos, Kardashian can be seen holding Chicago while a photo filter displays little hearts around her head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian revealed her youngest’s middle name in a caption on one the photo, writing “Chi Noel” with emoji hearts around the two names.

This indicates that the full name of the littlest Kardashian-West family member is Chicago Noel West.

Many of Kardashian’s followers have responded to the photo, with many commenting and many more “liking” it. The picture has racked up nearly two million “likes” in just three hours.

“Lil mama is working that mean mug look,” one person joked, while someone else said, “She was born with Kim’s personality.”

“Kim and Kanye must really love Xmas with all three kids having xmas type names,” another follower pointed out. “North as in North Pole. Saint as in Saint Nicholas and Chicago Noel as in the first Noel.”

As fans know, Chicago was born in January 2018 by way of surrogacy, a first for Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. In an Elle magazine interview from March, the mom-of-three spoke openly about their decision to go this route for the pregnancy.

“I refer to her as a surrogate, but it’s completely my and Kanye’s DNA, so technically that’s called a gestational carrier,” she said, explaining her relationship with the woman that carried Chicago. “A surrogate is when they use the husband’s sperm and the surrogate’s egg.”

“I hated being pregnant,” Kardashian admitted. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

When asked if she would consider doing it again, the business mogul said she doesn’t know right now.

“My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” Kardashian said. “I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Lastly, she went on to address her relationship with West, saying that he taught her “to have more of an opinion” and she “taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious.”

“We’re a good balance,” she added.