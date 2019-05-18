Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: What’s the Meaning Behind Baby No. 4’s Name?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally revealed the name of their fourth child. While most people thought the couple would name their baby boy Robert, after Kardashian’s late father, they opted for something a little less traditional: Psalm West.

The name has gotten mixed reactions from fans, but there’s a deeper meaning to it that might change the way you look at it.

As you may have guessed, the name comes from the Bible, which is important to Kardashian and West, according to Life & Style Magazine. The couple has become increasingly religious over the years. West, 41, even recently started hosting his own Sunday Service, which combines scripture with song.

The dictionary defines a psalm as “a sacred song or poem used in worship.” It appears to be a nod to West’s passion for music, as well as he and Kardashian’s shared faith. As Life & Style noted, there is also the book of Psalms in the Bible’s Old Testament. The book is filled with poems that are, unsurprisingly, intended to be sung.

As for how to pronounce this unique moniker, it’s pretty simple. The initial “p” is silent, so it’s pronounced “salm.”

Kardashian made the big reveal on social media, as noted by The Cut. She shared the name as well as some sweet words from her rapper husband. In a text message exchange, which featured a photo of their infant son, he said that they “have everything we need” now that Psalm is here.

It took exactly a week for Kardashian to reveal the name she and West chose for their fourth baby. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced in a tweet on Friday, May 10, that the child had been born. She tweeted nothing else, but that he was “here” and “perfect.” The aspiring lawyer later revealed that he looked a lot like big sister Chicago.

Psalm was born via surrogate, The Cut reported. Kardashian and West’s surrogate was rumored to have gone into labor days after the couple appeared at the Met Gala in New York City. Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney, confirmed that the baby was on his way during a May 9 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Two weeks before his birth, the reality TV personality gathered her friends and family to celebrate her baby boy’s impending birth with a CBD and meditation-themed baby shower. She shared several previously unseen photos from the bash after welcoming the child.

Kim first confirmed that she was expecting a fourth child during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.