Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Officially Welcome Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially welcomed baby number four, delivered by way of surrogate.

Kardashian shared the news herself, taking to Twitter to announced the child’s arrival.

The new Kardashian-West baby comes just a little over a year after the couple welcomed the daughter Chicago into their family, also by surrogacy.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Many of Kardashian’s followers have commented on her post, with many expressing joy at the news.

“[Oh my God] we are so happy for you guys! God bless your family, the surrogate, and the doctors! God is so good!” one fan exclaimed.

“Congratulations to you and Kanye! So happy for the whole family welcome baby West,” someone else wrote.

“I bet he’s just a precious as all the rest of your kids,” another user said, “Congrats on the additional bundle of joy.”

“I am so happy [Kim Kardashian] Congratulations to you all and have a blessed time and life with this newborn bundle of joy!” one other follower commented, “also can’t wait to see the pics from him and the others (Chi, North, Saint and cousins).”

Kardashian delivered their first two children, North and Saint, naturally, but chose to go with a surrogate for their next two after pregnancy and child birth took a toll on her body.

She revealed this in a past blog post, writing, “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.”

“A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term,” Kardashian continued. “Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she added. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

“I’m so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible,” Kardashian concluded her blog post. “It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true.”

At this time, the couple does not appear to have revealed the name of their new baby.