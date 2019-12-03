Kim Kardashian Goes Full Duck Face in Selfie With Daughter North

Kim Kardashian and daughter North posed for a photo together and Kardashian will full duck face on her fans. The two were sitting in a bathroom while North sits in front of her mom rocking a huge smile for the camera as Kardashian holds up a peace sign. Kardashian is decked out in an all black outfit, while North wore a pink top.

View this post on Instagram 💋✌🏼 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 26, 2019 at 7:27pm PST

Recently, the mom-of-four shared a sweet Thanksgiving photo of she and her kids, minus one, and fans took notice. In the sweet picture, she posed with North, Saint and Chicago as they all held on to their mom, however, Psalm was apparently missing. Her followers took to social media and started joking how hurt Psalm will be when he grows up and realized he was left out of the picture. But there were a few fans who took up for the KKW Beauty founder saying she only has so many arms, and with four kids, it can get tricky to have them all on her at once.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian has had her plate full in the last couple of years between being a wife to husband Kanye West, a mom to four children, appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, starting her own beauty brand and shapewear line, studying to become an lawyer, plus her several photo shoots and appearances. She’s admitted on a few occasions how jam-packed her schedule is and is a bit overwhelmed at times, but never hesitates to express how much she loves it.

On the flip side, because of her busy schedule, she admitted recently that she fell off the wagon a bit when it comes to her diet and working out, causing her to gain 18 lbs.

“So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do — with this one — but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” she told her Instagram followers on a story, referring to Alcantara. “And yea, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together, and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

Then, she said, “To feel good, I just want to get it like, a really good goal weight and so that means working out at all costs. It’s my eating. I work out but it’s like, my eating. But Melissa and I have a major goal for by the time I’m 40.”

Alacantra said, “You’re going to be 39 going on 21.”