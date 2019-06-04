Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Is ‘A Mood’ in Rare Photo With All 3 Siblings

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 5-year-old daughter, North West, is “always a mood,” according to her mother. Kardashian said as much in the caption of a rare photo of her and all three of her and West’s kids.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed with North, nearly 3-year-old son Saint and 9-month-old daughter Chicago on the stoop of a set of cement steps. In the photo, North gives the camera an adorable scowl as Saint looks straight ahead. Baby Chicago stares wide-eyed into the lens while Kardashian holds her on her lap.

“North is always a mood,” Kardashian captioned the image, which was posted Thursday. She has previously shared that North shares a sibling rivalry with her two younger siblings, calling it “beyond jealousy.”

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” she told Ashley Graham on the model’s podcast Pretty Big Deal. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’”

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house,’ ” Kardashian recalled. “She has a sign on her door that says, ‘No boys allowed.’ She won’t even let Saint step foot in her room. If he does or if he’s with me and I have to take care of both of them … it’s like full war.”

It’s unclear when exactly the photo posted Thursday was taken, but she told her followers on Thursday night that she and her family were forced to evacuate their home in Hidden Hills, California due to a forest fire.

After initially filming the flames from the window of her private plane and sharing it on her Instagram Story, she later realized that the blaze was part of the Woolsey Fire, which broke out near her home. Once she arrived there, she revealed that she had one hour to pack and evacuate.

“Pray for Calabasas,” she wrote over the aerial footage of the fire. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

She also shared a video of first responders on the scene, writing, “Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!” In another clip in which police cars drove by her car, she said, “They are evacuating everyone right now from all of their homes.”

Other stars in the area also evacuated, including her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who shared a photo of her car filled with luggage. “I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires,” Kourtney wrote.

Their younger sister Khloé Kardashian also tweeted that she and her daughter, True, had evacuated and were staying with brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter. “I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” she wrote.

Others like Trey Songs and Alyssa Milano were also forced to evacuate.