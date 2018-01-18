Kim Kardashian Says She Connected ‘Instantly’ With New Baby

Kim Kardashian says she “bonded instantly” with her and husband Kanye West‘s baby, who they welcomed via gestational carrier on Monday.

In an entry on her website titled “The Truth About My Pregnancy Decision,” Kardashian detailed what it was like not carrying her baby girl, who has yet to be named.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” the 37-year-old mom of three wrote. “Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

She also mentioned that she and West decided to use a “gestational carrier” for their third pregnancy because of the complications she experienced during her first two pregnancies with daughter North and son Saint.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” she said. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier.”

She then explained that although she has been using the term “surrogate” up until now, that it’s not scientifically correct.

“Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to,” Kardashian wrote. “A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did.”

She added that although not being able to carry her baby was “different,” she doesn’t feel as if she took the easy way out.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she said. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

Kardashian was reportedly the first to make skin-to-skin contact with the baby and was in the delivery room with the carrier.

Her post comes a day after husband West was spotted grinning with paparazzi, telling them they “can’t think of a name” yet.

Fans think that Kardashian may have posted a cryptic clue as to the baby’s name in the form of an Instagram post of the famed Louis Vuitton print. Shared with no caption or explanation, fans went wild in the comment section.

“oh god is she calling the baby louis vutton?” one person asked.

“Please tell me this isn’t a hint at the baby name?! So chavvy if it is. Nooo please don’t do it Kim!” another said.

“Maybe the baby’s name is Love (LV),” someone wrote.

“named the baby Louis or Elvie??” someone asked.

“I feel like her child name is going to be Elvie (as in LV for Louis Vuitton) or simply Vuitton,” another person suggested.

“Little Vee,” another suggested.

“Lisa west ?” another asked.

Kardashian may have posted a hint toward the French fashion brand earlier this week, when she shared a photo on Snapchat of her garbage cans with the Louis Vuitton print.

Meanwhile, West — who is nicknamed the Louis Vuitton Don — is a longtime fan, often making Louis Vuitton references in his music including “Stronger,” “Gold Digger” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

As for a photo of Kardashian’s newborn, that might be a longer wait, as she and West have reportedly rejected multiple offers for the first photos of their baby girl. Kardashian waited two months to post a photo of her two older children, North and Saint, so it’s likely she’ll do the same with her new daughter.