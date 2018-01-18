Kim Kardashian Fans Believe She Named Baby Girl After Louis Vuitton

Did Kim Kardashian just drop a cryptic hint as to the name of her and Kanye West‘s new baby girl?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

Fans began to speculate that an Instagram of hers of the iconic Louis Vuitton print with no caption or explanation could be her way of suggesting the name of baby number three — who they welcomed via surrogate on Monday.

“oh god is she calling the baby louis vutton?” one person asked.

“Please tell me this isn’t a hint at the baby name?! So chavvy if it is. Nooo please don’t do it Kim!” another said.

“Maybe the baby’s name is Love (LV),” someone wrote.

“named the baby Louis or Elvie??” someone asked.

“I feel like her child name is going to be Elvie (as in LV for Louis Vuitton) or simply Vuitton,” another person suggested.

“Little Vee,” another suggested.

“Lisa west ?” another asked.

Kardashian also may have posted a hint toward the French fashion brand earlier this week, when she shared a photo on Snapchat of her garbage cans with the Louis Vuitton print.

Meanwhile, West — who is nicknamed the Louis Vuitton Don — is a longtime fan, often making Louis Vuitton references in his music including “Stronger,” “Gold Digger” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

However, Kardashian’s cryptic Instagram also likely to be in honor of the label’s artistic director.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kim Jones, the artistic director of men’s wear at Louis Vuitton, would be stepping down after seven years.

Fans are thinking that perhaps the recent turn of events at Louis Vuitton inspired the name, as West told paparazzi earlier this week that they “can’t think of a name.”

Kardashian confirmed baby number three’s arrival in a post on her website Tuesday titled, “She’s Here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

She also shared the note on Twitter, with sister Khloé Kardashian retweeting the news and added several heart emojis.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, who is rumored to be pregnant, visited the newborn at the hospital.

“Kim was really happy and touched that her youngest sister, who has been dealing with major anxiety over her own pregnancy, was able to set aside her own uncomfortable feelings, and come to the hospital to share in this wonderful family memory,” the source said.

Mom Kris Jenner also got in on the action, with Kardashian using Snapchat to share a shot of an elaborate pink cake Kris had sent her.

As for a photo of Kardashian’s newborn, that might be a longer wait, as she and West have reportedly rejected multiple offers for the first photos of their baby girl. Kardashian waited two months to post a photo of her two older children, North and Saint, so it’s likely she’ll do the same with her new daughter.

This story is developing…