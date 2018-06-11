Khloe Kardashian Says Shaming Is Real for Moms Who Don’t Breastfeed

Khloé Kardashian has been a mom for just about one month after welcoming daughter True Thompson in April, and it seems the reality star is already experiencing her share of mom shaming.

In a recent tweet, the new mom revealed that she has been feeding True with both formula and by breastfeeding, something she has received criticism for.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The topic came up in response to a fan who praised the Good American designer for her openness about the topic, writing that they, too, struggled with breastfeeding.

Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2018

“Mommy shaming is real!” Kardashian wrote in response. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me.”

Kardashian continued, “I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

The 33-year-old is currently living in Cleveland with her baby girl and was recently spotted supporting boyfriend Tristan Thompson at an NBA Final game. Ultimately, Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors, who ended up winning the NBA Championship.

Despite Kardashian’s current residence, mom Kris Jenner recently told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian will be back in California “really soon.”

Kardashian’s living arrangements had been in question after True’s birth, as Thompson was hit with multiple cheating allegations just before the couple’s daughter was born. Speaking to People recently, Jenner addressed Kardashian’s relationship, saying that trusts her daughter when it comes to her decisions.

“I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé,” she said. “She’s so smart, and such a great girl, and she’ll figure it out.”

As for Kardashian, Jenner can’t wait to have her daughter back in the same state.

“When she comes back, I’ll be thrilled,” the momager shared. “Of course. I miss her.”

“I need to get my hands on that little True!” she added. “I’ve been there a couple times, so I’m getting my fill. And we FaceTime every day, so it’s a lot of fun. … [She’s] so cute.”

Photo Credit: Snapchat/Khloe Kardashian