Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Still Plans to Give Birth in Cleveland



Khloé Kardashian is staying put in Cleveland, Ohio while preparing to give birth to her daughter despite the surfacing of videos allegedly showing boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her during her pregnancy.

“It’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. right now,” a source told Us Weekly Tuesday. “Even on a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Dr. Sheila Loanzon, an OBGYN based in San Jose, California, also told the publication that “most airlines allow women to fly up to 37 weeks of pregnancy.” She added that, although every pregnancy is different, “Radiation received during airline travel is below the level of concern to cause harm to a fetus. Some frequent fliers may exceed this level, so women should be aware of how much they fly.”

Mom Kris Jenner has reportedly made plans to travel to Cleveland to be with the 33-year-old first-time mom, who is expecting her first child, a girl, with the 27-year-old NBA player any day now.

Thompson’s alleged infidelity made headlines Tuesday when the Daily Mail published a video of him and a mystery brunette many fans seem to believe is Instagram model Lani Blair seemingly kissing at a club in New York City on Saturday.

The Shade Room then also posted photos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player walking into the Four Seasons hotel with someone who appears to be the same woman.

TMZ also published surveillance tape Tuesday of the athlete kissing two women at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge in October 2017, when Kardashian was three months pregnant.

The Good American designer has not yet commented on these reports, but many fans have taken to social media to offer their strength and advise her to just focus on having a healthy baby at this point.

Others pointed out that Thompson ended things with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in mid-2016, when she was pregnant with his now 15-month-old son, Prince Oliver.

Kardashian and Thompson announced they were expecting their first child together in December, and announced two months later that the little one would be a girl.

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian