Khloe Kardashian Says ‘All’ of Her Pregnancy Will Be on ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian shared a whole bunch of pregnancy gossip on Jimmy Kimmel Live, — including a hint as to how much of the process will be featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It came up when she was telling Kimmel about the moment she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thomson, told the other Kardashians about the baby.

“He was out of the country,” Kardashian said, referring to Thompson, “and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about because everyone — they get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

“It’s really kind of great to have that,” Kimmel mused. “Most people set up their phone and tape it, but you had, like, a full crew.”

Kimmel has a point — the hit reality show is effectively the most detailed photo album a young mother could ask for. Kardashian pointed out that all the secrecy over the past few months will pay off in the show. While most fans were pretty certain she was pregnant, she tried to save her official reveal for the show itself. Instead, she made the announcement on Instagram in late December.

Kardashian’s interview this week covered plenty of other pregnancy-related topics, including where she’ll have the baby and who will be there. She confirmed that all of her sisters and her mother will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to be by her side.

As for Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kardashian seemed to have no doubt that he’d be in the delivery room regardless of when she went into labor. Kimmel asked what would happen if the baby came in the middle of an NBA game, and whether she expected Thompson to leave the court to witness the birth of their child.

“I haven’t said that,” she answered. “I just kind of assumed that was known. You have to say that?”

“Well, yeah,” Kimmel said, “because a lot athletes will not be there because—”

“Hell no,” Kardashian said, interrupting him. “No. He has to be there.”