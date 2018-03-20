Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Gets Cleveland Nest Ready to Give Birth

Khloe Kardashian is getting her home in Cleveland in order as she prepares for the imminent birth of her first child, according to close friends.

Kardashian is approximately 35 weeks pregnant as of this writing, according to her Instagram, and the time for travelling has passed. A new report by PEOPLE confirms that the 33-year-old mom-to-be is getting set up in Cleveland, where her boyfriend and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, lives. The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward is staying in Ohio, so Kardashian is spending the last few weeks of her pregnancy there in order to have him at her side when she gives birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Khloe is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth,” a source close to the model said. The source added that Kardashian has been “basically bicoastal” for the past eight months, but now it’s time to stay put.

“She is doing great and seems very happy every day. Her family is flying to Cleveland when it’s baby time. Khloe especially wants Kris there for the birth,” the insider continued.

“[Khloé] is a bit nervous about the birth, but mostly excited. She is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl,” the source said.

Kardashian revealed that she will be having her baby in Cleveland shortly after announcing her pregnancy. She appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for an interview in the beginning of January, about two weeks after the big announcement. She told the late night host that she will be in Ohio when she gives birth, though she couldn’t quite answer which members of her famous family will join her.

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” Kardashian told Kimmel when he asked who will be allowed in the delivery room when the day comes. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

“Watch out, Ohio!” she added.

When Kimmel asked if Thompson would be in the delivery room as well, she seemed surprised that he would even ask the question.

“I haven’t said that,” she answered thoughtfully. “I just kind of assumed that was known. You have to say that?”

“Well, yeah,” Kimmel said, “because a lot athletes will not be there because–“

“Hell no,” Kardashian said, interrupting him. “No. He has to be there.”