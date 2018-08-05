Khloe Kardashian Calls Baby True Her ‘Life’ in Angelic New Photo

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t be more in love with her little girl.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gushed over daughter True while paying tribute to her Armenian heritage in a sweet new photo on Instagram prior to the Season 15 premiere Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

True couldn’t look more like a little angel in the new photo, showing off her chubby cheeks in a white linen dress while reclining on a couch.

In the caption, Kardashian called her 3-month-old “Kyankus,” which she clarified means “my life” in Armenian.

Kardashian’s followers couldn’t handle how cute the new photo was.

“The little darling! She’s precious,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Oh my word!! She is absolutely gorgeous @khloekardashian Ya did good girl!! 😉 So happy for you!”

“@khloekardashian you are truly blessed ❤️ Such a beautiful angel 😇” a third commented.

Fans of KUWTK will get to see much of Kardashian’s pregnancy with her and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson‘s first child during the upcoming season of the reality show. But prior to the season premiere Sunday, Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to nip any trolling of her pregnant figure in the bud.

“PSA: I was pregnant during this entire season of KUWTK,” Kardashian wrote. “Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me, I know and I HATED it! A lot of wild s— happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control.”

She continued, “Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips. Pregnant women should be off limits.”

There could be more babies for Kardashian and Thompson in the future as well, although it could be a little bit before that happens.

“Let my uterus shrink down again,” Kardashian told E! News last week. “I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don’t know if I’m ready to get pregnant again, it’s a lot!”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo Credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian