Like a True Kardashian, Khloe’s Baby Girl Already Has an Instagram Account

True Thompson might not yet be a week old, but she already has more Instagram followers than you.

The little girl, who was born to mom Khloé Kardashian and dad Tristan Thompson on Thursday, had more than 27,000 followers on the social media platform just 40 minutes after grandmother Kris Jenner tagged her username in a post of her own celebrating the baby name announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” Jenner captioned a photo of pink balloons. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true.”

Fans curious about @true were shocked to find a blank Instagram grid attributed to True Thompson followed by Jenner.

The account doesn’t have any photos posted on it yet, but it’s a safe bet that the first look of the little girl will appear there.

Kardashian first announced the little girl’s name just about an hour before Jenner revealed the existance of True’s Instagram account.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote underneath a photo of a pink nursery. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Fans were quick to notice that True had been given her father’s surname, an interesting choice due to the cheating scandal surrounding her birth.

Just two days before Kardashian gave birth, news broke that Thompson had cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality with at least five women while she was pregnant.

The scandal broke on April 10, when The Daily Mail published video appearing to show Thompson kissing another woman at a New York City club days earlier and bringing her back to the hotel.

TMZ followed up by publishing surveillance footage of Thompson at a hookah lounge near Washington D.C., making out with one woman and putting his head between another woman’s breasts. Photos of Thompson with another woman, named Talia, who he met with on multiple occasions in New York and Boston while traveling with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Kardashian is reportedly letting the past be the past.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE soon after the birth. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Photo credit: ABC / Randy Holmes