Khloe Kardashian Treats Followers to Glimpse of Baby Bump on Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian is getting closer to her due date every day, and she recently treated her Snapchat followers to a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

In the snaps, Kardashian can be seen posing for mirror-selfies while rocking an all-black outfit, as reported by The Daily Mail.

She has a cat-ears filter on and in one photo in particular is holding her belly, giving a clear indication of how much it has grown over the last couple of months.

In a post on her website, the youngest Kardashian sister wrote about being in her third trimester.

“I heard later in your third trimester you go through a stage called ‘nesting’ where you just want to clean and organize everything. My sisters said I would love that, LOL,” she joked.

Kardashian’s NBA boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, is keeping his eyes forward, as he recently revealed that he doesn’t watch for girls in the stands during games, adding, “I ain’t getting … knocked out.”

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying by Bleacher Report.

Thompson isn’t the only dishing on a relationship with Kardashian lately. Her ex-husband Lamar Odom also recently spoke about her in an interview, revealing that he wishes her all the best and that he still has “her initials” on him.

During the interview on BET’s Mancave, Odom said, “I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” while addressing the tattoo on his hand.

“But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” he added.

Odom seemed to be suggesting that he has no intention of trying to get back with his ex by keeping the tattoo.

“I’m happy for her,” Odom said in the interview shared by Us Weekly. “She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.”

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw the mom-to-be finally reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom Kris Jenner was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Jenner said during the episode.