Khloe Kardashian Embraces Baby Bump in Clap Back to Critics: ‘It’s Mine’

Khloé Kardashian is standing up for her baby bump after critics accused the mom-to-be of touching and rubbing her belly too much while awaiting the birth of her first child.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is eight months pregnant with her and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson’s first child together, which she announced in December with an up-close photo of her growing bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then, she’s posed a number of her times while proudly displaying her belly, which is totally understandable for any mom, especially one who has wanted a baby as long as Kardashian.

But some people think she’s been drawing too much attention to her belly, causing Kardashian to clap back once and for all.

“People are very opinionated about my bump,” she tweeted Wednesday. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️”

Fans were quick to support the Revenge Body host, and shame the shamers who even made this an issue.

people mad at you for loving on your baby belly? you do you, baby! i am so happy for your joy! — Jodie Platz (@hello_jodie) February 28, 2018

Do you Khloe!! Don’t let anyone diminish or invalidate your journey. You know what they say about “opinions “. 😉 Be blessed. #liveyourlife — Britany Waddell (@uncdeac) February 28, 2018

God why are people such assholes!!!!! What a strange thing to comment on!! It’s a way of showing love, affection and protection for the precious little one growing inside. — ROLLONSUMMERTIME (@lsandrey) February 28, 2018

Oh my, there’s always those negative people. Enjoy your bump! When it’s gone you’ll miss it 😭😂💖 — 💖 Kim 💖 (@Kimberlyxooxoo) February 28, 2018

I held and cradled my bump all day long the entire 8 months I was pregnant! I even cuddled it when I slept. You are gonna miss that bump when it’s gone I can tell you that. You do what’s best for you and baby! — Momma Clare 🤱🏻❤️ (@ClarissaBenz) February 28, 2018

Cradle your bump for those who may never be able to! It’s your beautiful bump and something as beautiful and special of a mom and baby bond is priceless. Do not lose sleep of the opinions of sheep! — Ann Mixon (@annmixon1) February 28, 2018

Kardashian even responded to a number of the people defending her mothering behavior, saying, “Bless you,” “Preach,” and “Awwwww that’s cute” to moms who shared their own bumpin’ stories.

Lesson learned: Don’t come for mama Koko!

Photo credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian