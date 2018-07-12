Kenya Moore Shows off Bare Baby Bump, Thanks Pregnancy for ‘Amazing Skin’

Kenya Moore is finally able to enjoy her first pregnancy with husband Marc Daly.

The expectant Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Thursday to share a slideshow of baby bump photos, showing off her growing belly in a teal sports bra and leggings, looking every bit the glowing mom-to-be.

“[Baby Daly] is growing!” she captioned the photos. “I’m feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I’m not having crazy cravings. Actually, I’m eating less [because] baby is moving up. So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family!”

She added the hashtags with keywords, miracle baby, we love you, it’s never too late, God’s Speed, That’s Mrs Daly To You, baby bump, Thank You Jehovah and IVF.

Moore first announced her pregnancy on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion in April, and has since documented her journey on social media. While she hasn’t explicitly mentioned any morning sickness or fatigue, those symptoms are pretty normal for pregnant women during the first trimester.

She has been sharing her emotions, and her ultrasounds, as she and Daly get ready to welcome their baby.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family. I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time,” she wrote under a video of the ultrasound in June. “I cried like a baby myself! I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast!”

After undergoing IVF treatments last year, Moore revealed during her pregnancy announcement that she was unsure early on about announcing the baby news.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” she said on the reunion. “Oh, my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

She’s also been combating rumors that she has been fired or demoted from her Bravo show.

“No one has EVER asked me to be a friend to show…,” she posted on Instagram in June. “Fact: I am THE housewife that has had THE highest rated episodes the past 3 seasons… even last year having missed 3 episodes. [thinking emoji] … #Fact love me or hate me I may not be the ‘fan favorite’ … but thank you for being invested in my life and continuing to contribute to the success of [Real Housewives of Atlanta] and my success in my career on all levels. Don’t worry [team twirl] you will get to see [baby twirl] and all that I’m experiencing as a new wife and mother-to-be one way or another. You will see my raw truth… the good the bad and the ugly one way or another.”

Best of luck to the mom-to-be!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kenya Moore