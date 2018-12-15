Kendra Wilkinson Dishes on First Holiday as a ‘Separated Family’ After Hank Baskett Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson is looking ahead to a new year and a new chapter for her family, especially when it comes to the holiday season.

Following a spring divorce from NFL wide receiver, Hank Baskett, that cited “irreconcilable differences,” the former reality star and Playboy playmate is “taking it as it comes” this season as it is the first since their split.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Wilkinson is aware of the changes, but embracing what it means for her kids to celebrate as a “separated family.”

“It’s definitely going to be a new year for us, new holiday for us, as a separated family,” the 33-year-old former Playboy model said. “It’s all still up in the air. I’m taking it as it comes. It’s not something that comes easy, so you have to work it out.”

Wilkinson says in order for her kids, Hank Baskett IV, 9 and Alijah, 4, to have the best experience this season, “along the way, you have to find all the joy you can, especially during the holidays.”

“Give the kids everything they want and ask for,” she enthused. “Hank and Alijah — I can be blunt right now — they really are there for each other. They lean on each other, especially during these different times. So they have each other and I train them to really make sure they know that. You stick together no matter what. You have each other’s backs. You love each other. And it’s working and they’re helping each other through.”

This season has brought plenty of firsts for Wilkinson. Wilkinson spent Thanksgiving with her children and some friends this year, for the first time since her divorce from Baskett.

Wilkinson posted about her holiday on Instagram, with a photo taken at her friend’s house. She smiled alongside her children, while her friend did her best to put on a brave face with a crying youngster in her arms. This was the reality star’s first major holiday since finalizing her divorce from Baskett in October.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted at the time. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye [laughing out loud].”

While the post seemed to suggest some bad blood, Wilkinson has praised Baskett in other statements. The two were together for nine years, and and Wilkinson left no doubt that she saw it as time well spent.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after filing for divorce. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways.”

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way,” she added. “We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

