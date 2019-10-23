Kelly Ripa Jokes Son Michael Is Experiencing ‘Extreme Poverty’ for the First Time

Kelly Ripa recently turned up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and while chatting about her family, she joked about how her son Michael is currently experiencing “extreme poverty” for the first time in his life. The 22-year-old is now living in Brooklyn, after graduating from New York University, and Ripa says that he’s found out that adulthood is not all he thought it would be.

“I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor,” she quipped. “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.” The daytime talk show host went on to say that Michael used to not care about their money that his grandmother would send as a Halloween gift, but now he’s anxiously awaiting it.

“Now that he’s living on his own, he’s called three times, ‘Halloween envelope arrived?’ Just so he can have electricity. He’s experiencing being an adult,” she shared.

Ripa later went on to to joke about when she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, dropped Michael off at college his freshman year, recalling, “We drop him off at his dorm. We have lunch together. We look at each other. We say, ‘We did it. We have a child in college. We did it! Oh my gosh.’”

“We come home. It’s about 10 minutes away. We walk through the front door and he is standing in the hallway,” she went on to share, to laughs from the audience.

In addition to Michael, Ripa and Consuelos also share 18-year-old daughter Lola and 16-year-old son Joaquin. Lola recently started NYU herself, but that she also had a hard time staying away.

“Drop her off on a Saturday, Sunday evening our alarm trips. My daughter’s having a party on the roof of our house. She was gone 12 hours and came home,” the mother-of-three joked.

She later quipped that, after their experiences with Michael and Lola, Joaquin is “not allowed to apply to NYU,” later joking, “He’s not allowed to apply in the tri-state area.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs daily in syndication. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty Images