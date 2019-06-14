Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Daughter Lola in Graduation Cap and Gown Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter Lola Consuelos just celebrated a major milestone: she graduated high school. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host marked the occasion with several adorable family photos.

Ripa, 48, made no secret of the fact that she was proud of her daughter. She posted pictures alongside Consuelos, Lola and her two sons Michael and Joaquin. Ripa captioned the images, “The Graduate,” along with a graduation cap emoji and the year 2019 hashtagged.

She also posted several images on her Instagram Story, according to PEOPLE. The first of three photos in the bunch showed Lola posing with Consuelos, 48. She wrote, “it’s happening now!!”

The next photo showed Lola and a friend walking together holding orange roses. The duo smiled in delight at the camera, PEOPLE reported.

Ripa’s last photo of her daughter also featured a friend. The pair were photographed holding their caps in their hands. She wrote “#grads” over the picture.

Lola has big plans post-graduation. PEOPLE reported that she’ll be attending New York University in Manhattan in the fall. Her brother Michael already attends the college.

This isn’t her only major milestone Lola’s celebrated in the last few weeks. Prior to her graduation, she attended prom. Ripa proudly posted photos of her daughter before the dance. In her caption she joked about how long it took to get “two approved prom photos.”

Lola was pictured alongside her mother wearing an emerald green gown with a V-neck and a slit up the thigh. She was absolutely glowing, smiling from ear-to-ear in the photos, which she appeared in alongside her mom. Her hair was styled in long waves. Consuelos posted the same picture on his own Instagram, calling the pair “My girls” with several heart emojis.

In April, Ripa and her family spoke with PEOPLE about the advice she’s passing down to her kids. She asked Lola, “What is the one thing I’ve always told you?”

“Never touch your eyebrows! I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I’m so right about that,” she said.

Son Michael also revealed that Lola is “The funniest, hands down” in the family. Consuelos appeared to agree, praising his daughter’s sense of humor.

“She is just so smart and witty and funny, and she just gets it, you know? Lola knows exactly what people are about and how to handle herself in any situation,” he said.