Kehlani Welcomes First Baby

Kehlani and her partner, guitarist Javie Young-White, have welcomed their first child together.

In an Instagram post shared with her 7.5 million followers on Monday, the “Good Life” singer announced that she and her partner had welcomed daughter Adeya Nomi over the weekend.

The little girl arrived via an “unmedicated homebirth” in Kehlani’s bathroom, she said. Kehlani also stated that she would be taking a step back from social media as she recuperates from the delivery and spends time with her newly expanded family.

“this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of a baby blanket. “unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done.”

“thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison,” she added. “refraining from posting to be [with] family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside.”

White also announced the birth of their little girl on his own Instagram account, telling fans that the moment of Adeya’s birth was “the most beautiful moment of my life”

“Adeya is here. Kehlani birthed her, standing up, right into my arms,” he wrote. “In that moment, all the indisputable pulls of intuition, random bellows of clarity, & ear-splitting life lessons I’ve received in recent years made more sense than i’ve ever needed. We came face to face with beauty. arm in arm with God. I realized I was never alone in those moments, Adeya was simply aligning things for herself haha. She doesn’t take hesitation for an answer.”

“It’s a blessing to have purpose within such a healthy, willful family,” he continued. “We’ll be spending the next few weeks resting & falling deeper in love with each other. Thank you to all of you sending uplifting & expansive energy our way, not a drop goes wasted.”

The “Distraction” singer first announced her pregnancy in a since-deleted October 2018 Instagram post showing off her then four-months along baby bump.

“If you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus,” she wrote.

“I am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life after a very traumatic experience that had me afraid of interacting with men as a whole for what i was sure would be forever (i’ll tell that story when it’s time),” she added.

In the months that followed, she kept fans updated with her pregnancy journey. In an interview on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, she revealed the identity of her partner and baby’s father, and later revealed on social media that she was planning a natural birth at home.